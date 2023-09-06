Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.06

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.06 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares trading hands.
Home Reit Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market cap of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
About Home Reit
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
