HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CFG stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

