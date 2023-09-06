HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

