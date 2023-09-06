HRT Financial LP Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Freedom worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

