HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

