Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HII opened at $217.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.