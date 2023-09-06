Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,476 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 818% compared to the average daily volume of 1,032 put options.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 823,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,473. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

