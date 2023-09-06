ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $136.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $276,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,969 shares of company stock worth $1,164,204. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

