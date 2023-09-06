iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) by 113.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,869 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iCoreConnect worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in iCoreConnect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iCoreConnect by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iCoreConnect during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in iCoreConnect by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iCoreConnect in the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

FGMC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 2,611,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. iCoreConnect Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

