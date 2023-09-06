IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 364.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.01 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

