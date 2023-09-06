Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 8,463 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

