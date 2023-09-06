Inceptionr LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,518 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after buying an additional 211,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after buying an additional 98,117 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

