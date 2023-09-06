Inceptionr LLC Invests $414,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

