Inceptionr LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

