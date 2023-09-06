Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

