Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.