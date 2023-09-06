Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

