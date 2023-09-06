Independent Advisor Alliance Has $392,000 Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 494,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

