Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $390,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Equinix by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.56 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.