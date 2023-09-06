Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $417,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

