Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $441,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Down 1.5 %

AON opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

