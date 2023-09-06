Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $458,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

