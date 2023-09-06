Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $468,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.40. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.08.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
