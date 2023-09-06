Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

