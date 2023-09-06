Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $330,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $407.37 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

