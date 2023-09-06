Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.20. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.