Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

