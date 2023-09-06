Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,032 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

