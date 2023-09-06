Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,801 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.6 %

CARR stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

