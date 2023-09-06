Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $355,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.