Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Block by 14.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Block by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SQ opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

