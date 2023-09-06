Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

