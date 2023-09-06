InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 28.58%.

Insider Activity

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $851.36 per share, for a total transaction of $532,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,705,336.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,640 shares of company stock worth $3,254,359. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

