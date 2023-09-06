Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Bank of America

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Up 16.5 %

INSM stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.