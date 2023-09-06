Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Down 1.2 %

NSP stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,913,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.