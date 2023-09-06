Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Insulet has a 52-week low of $178.55 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

