InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,505.96 ($69.54) and traded as high as GBX 6,038 ($76.26). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,982 ($75.55), with a volume of 290,495 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($73.88) to GBX 5,390 ($68.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($74.51) to GBX 6,000 ($75.78) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.22).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.3 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,681.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,511.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,986.01%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

