Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after buying an additional 515,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0508 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

