Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 4.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,416. The company has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.