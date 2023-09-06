IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 423.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

