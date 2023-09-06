iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iRobot were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iRobot by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in iRobot by 2,702.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 136,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,164,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

