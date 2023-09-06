iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 344,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,814. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.