iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 227,817 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 825,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345,129 shares. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.