iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

