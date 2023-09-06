iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.66

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 241925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
