iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 457% compared to the average daily volume of 3,778 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 448,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,500. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

