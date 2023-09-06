iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 288,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 419,922 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $40.89.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.