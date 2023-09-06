iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 102,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,165. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

