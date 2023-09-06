iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 293,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,188. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

