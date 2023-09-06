ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.12).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV
ITV Price Performance
ITV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.